Brother T LoveJones at Santa Monica Pier 4/18/24 7PM

Brother T LoveJones performs 7pm at Santa Monica Pier 4/18/24 Locals Night and releases new music

In the hardest of times we are united by music universally.” — Brother T LoveJones

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roots rock artist Brother T LoveJones performs 7pm at Santa Monica Pier 4/18/24 Locals Night and releases new music . His smash hit Sin City Run has over 14,000 views on YouTube already, check it out here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=63_6xfjvvOI and stream the audio at https://lnk.to/SinCityRun . This ode to Las Vegas is the new anthem for anyone taking a trip to the strip and wants a feel good tune to listen to.

Dropping new music every month, in January he released his International jam song Universal Language Is Music . LoveJones states, " In the hardest of times we are united by music universally. " . With an infectious steel drum on instrumental and prolific lyrics, this song demonstrates the important message of universal unification of everyone through music. Brother T LoveJones is a singer/songwriter originally from East Flatbush in Brooklyn, New York and now resides in Los Angeles, CA. He offers a unique musical flair that combines good ol' Americana with a contemporary feel in the Roots Rock Genre. Known for making songs that take you on a musical journey, enjoyed by audiences young to old, LoveJones shares his universal music with the world.

Pre-Save the song and check out the catalog on his website. Check out the new music video on YouTube and comment on the song what is your location worldwide !!

https://www.brothertlovejones.com

Please subscribe and like all his channels , your engagement is appreciated.

Brother T LoveJones - Sin City Run