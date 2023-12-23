Debtkart India Revolutionizes Debt Settlement Services with Introduction of New NBFC in bucket

Debtkart India, a leading financial intermediatory services provider specializing in debt settlement solutions

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, December 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Debtkart India, a leading financial intermediator (Bankruptcy attorney based in Kolkata) and services provider specializing in debt settlement solutions, proudly announces the expansion of its suite of services through the inclusion of a prominent Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). This strategic enhancement bolsters Debtkart's commitment to empowering individuals and businesses in their journey towards financial freedom by offering a broader range of effective debt management options.

The addition of this new NBFC marks a pivotal milestone for Debtkart India, reinforcing its position as a trailblazer in the financial sector. With a vision to alleviate the burden of debt for its clients, Debtkart consistently evolves its offerings to cater to diverse financial needs.

Mr. Rajesh Sharma, CEO of Debtkart India, expressed his enthusiasm about this significant development, stating, "At Debtkart, our aim has always been to provide comprehensive solutions that enable our clients to navigate their debt challenges effectively. The incorporation of this new NBFC into our services will further elevate our ability to offer tailored and innovative debt settlement strategies."

The enhanced debt settlement services provided by Debtkart India, in collaboration with the new NBFC partner, will encompass personalized debt management plans, negotiation with creditors, and structured repayment strategies. This expansion underscores Debtkart's unwavering commitment to delivering holistic financial solutions that prioritize the financial well-being of its clients.

About Debtkart India:

Debtkart India is a renowned financial services company dedicated to assisting individuals and businesses in achieving financial stability. With a team of seasoned financial experts and a client-centric approach, Debtkart offers a wide array of debt management solutions tailored to meet diverse financial needs.

