Germany supports UNESCO World Heritage projects

On 1 December 2023, the Director of World Heritage at UNESCO and H.E. Ms Kerstin Pürschel, Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of Germany to UNESCO signed an agreement for a contribution to the World Heritage Convention, for a total amount of 600 000 Euros.

This generous contribution has been provided by the German Federal Foreign Office to support UNESCO activities linked to the World Heritage Convention in particular, to the: Third cycle of Periodic Reporting in the Europe and North America region, the World Heritage Education Programme and capacity building in Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Germany has been a State Party to the World Heritage Convention since 1976 and a strong partner for its successful implementation.