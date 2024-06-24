RWDG Webinar: Quality as the Rhythm of Governance 

Download the slides here>>

Are you ready to get your Data Governance program into a groove? Are you interested in learning how Data Quality sets the beat for effective governance practices? Or interested in establishing and maintaining a cadence of Data Quality within your organization’s Data Governance framework? Then this webinar is for you.

Join Bob Seiner as he investigates how to harmonize Data Quality efforts with governance initiatives to ensure that your data-driven decisions hit all the right notes. You will leave this webinar with an improved understanding of how Data Quality sets the rhythm of an effective Data Governance program.

In this webinar, Bob will focus on:

The pivotal role of Data Quality in successful governance practices

How a rhythm of quality enhances data reliability, accuracy, and relevance

Techniques for integrating quality measures into an existing governance framework

Strategies for measuring and monitoring Data Quality to maintain a consistent beat

Examples of the transformative impact of quality-driven Data Governance

Robert S. Seiner

President and Principal, KIK Consulting and Educational Services

Robert S. Seiner is the President and Principal of KIK Consulting & Educational Services and the Publisher Emeritus of The Data Administration Newsletter (TDAN.com). Bob was recently awarded the DAMA Professional Award for significant and demonstrable contributions to the Data Management industry. Bob specializes in “Non-Invasive Data Governance,” Data Stewardship, and Metadata Management solutions.

