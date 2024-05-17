RWDG Webinar: How Generative AI and LLMs Shape Data Governance 

Download the slides here>> https://content.dataversity.net/rs/656-WMW-918/images/May24_RWDG_Slides.pdf?version=0

About the Webinar

Dive into the cutting-edge world of Data Governance by spending this hour focused on the impact generative AI and large language models (LLMs) are having, and will have, on Data Governance implementations. However, this addresses only one side of the relationship.

In this webinar, Bob Seiner will explore how generative AI and LLMs are beginning to revolutionize Data Governance strategies and how effective use of generative-AI and LLMs needs to be governed. Join Bob as he unravels the potential, challenges, and best practices in harnessing these advanced technologies to transform your Data Governance landscape.

In this webinar, Bob will address:

The potential of generative AI and LLMs in shaping Data Governance practices

How technologies can automate data classification, documentation, and policy enforcement

Strategies for integrating generative AI and LLMs into a Data Governance framework

Challenges and considerations for implementing AI-driven Data Governance solutions

Studies showcasing the impact of technologies on Data Governance

About the Speaker

Robert S. Seiner

President and Principal, KIK Consulting and Educational Services

Robert S. Seiner is the President and Principal of KIK Consulting & Educational Services and the Publisher Emeritus of The Data Administration Newsletter (TDAN.com). Bob was recently awarded the DAMA Professional Award for significant and demonstrable contributions to the Data Management industry. Bob specializes in “Non-Invasive Data Governance,” Data Stewardship, and Metadata Management solutions.

