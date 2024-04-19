RWDG Webinar: Metadata Management’s Impact on Data Governance

Download the slides here>>

About the Webinar

Explore the powerful synergy between metadata management and Data Governance to elevate your governance efforts to new heights. Learn how to leverage metadata management to strengthen your Data Governance framework and ensure data-driven success.

Join Bob Seiner for an engaging webinar where he will explore the pivotal role that metadata plays in driving successful Data Governance initiatives. We will walk through practical strategies to harness the power of metadata, enabling you to enhance data lineage, quality, and compliance within your organization.

In this webinar, Bob will discuss:

The relationship between metadata management and effective Data Governance practices

How metadata enriches lineage, providing insights into data origins and transformations

Techniques for integrating metadata into your Data Governance framework

Leveraging metadata to improve Data Quality, lineage, and regulatory compliance

Cases that showcase the transformative impact of metadata-driven Data Governance

About the Speaker

Robert S. Seiner

President and Principal, KIK Consulting and Educational Services

Robert S. Seiner is the President and Principal of KIK Consulting & Educational Services and the Publisher Emeritus of The Data Administration Newsletter (TDAN.com). Bob was recently awarded the DAMA Professional Award for significant and demonstrable contributions to the Data Management industry. Bob specializes in “Non-Invasive Data Governance,” Data Stewardship, and Metadata Management solutions.

This presentation is brought to you in partnership with:

and