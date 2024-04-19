RWDG Webinar: Metadata Management’s Impact on Data Governance

- Homepage
About the Webinar
Explore the powerful synergy between metadata management and Data Governance to elevate your governance efforts to new heights. Learn how to leverage metadata management to strengthen your Data Governance framework and ensure data-driven success.
Join Bob Seiner for an engaging webinar where he will explore the pivotal role that metadata plays in driving successful Data Governance initiatives. We will walk through practical strategies to harness the power of metadata, enabling you to enhance data lineage, quality, and compliance within your organization.
In this webinar, Bob will discuss:
- The relationship between metadata management and effective Data Governance practices
- How metadata enriches lineage, providing insights into data origins and transformations
- Techniques for integrating metadata into your Data Governance framework
- Leveraging metadata to improve Data Quality, lineage, and regulatory compliance
- Cases that showcase the transformative impact of metadata-driven Data Governance
About the Speaker
Robert S. Seiner
President and Principal, KIK Consulting and Educational Services
Robert S. Seiner is the President and Principal of KIK Consulting & Educational Services and the Publisher Emeritus of The Data Administration Newsletter (TDAN.com). Bob was recently awarded the DAMA Professional Award for significant and demonstrable contributions to the Data Management industry. Bob specializes in “Non-Invasive Data Governance,” Data Stewardship, and Metadata Management solutions.
