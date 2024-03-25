RWDG Webinar: A Blueprint for Data Governance Roles 

Download the slides here >>

About the Webinar

Are you considering ways to enhance your Data Governance roles to better empower individuals to drive data excellence and ensure data-driven decision-making in your organization? Are you interested in learning about the essential roles required for effective Data Governance and looking to provide a clear blueprint to help build and strengthen your Data Governance team?

This webinar will help you to answer these questions and more. Join Bob Seiner as he explores the critical foundation of any successful Data Governance program: well-defined roles and responsibilities. Register now and set the course for a more successful and impactful Data Governance program.

In this webinar, Bob will discuss:

Crucial roles needed to establish and sustain a thriving Data Governance program

Insights into the responsibilities and skill sets required for each key role

Practical strategies for recognizing existing DG roles within your organization

Ways to align Data Governance roles with broader business objectives and initiatives

Resources and templates to support the implementation of a robust Data Governance framework

About the Speaker

Robert S. Seiner

President and Principal, KIK Consulting and Educational Services

Robert S. Seiner is the President and Principal of KIK Consulting & Educational Services and the Publisher Emeritus of The Data Administration Newsletter (TDAN.com). Bob was recently awarded the DAMA Professional Award for significant and demonstrable contributions to the Data Management industry. Bob specializes in “Non-Invasive Data Governance,” Data Stewardship, and Metadata Management solutions.

This presentation is brought to you in partnership with:

and