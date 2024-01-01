Access Information News Surpasses 12,000 Weekly Readers

Access Information News. The world's #1 online resource for current news and trends in access information. The Week's News in Access Information

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, January 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spun off from the Top Tech Tidbits publication in 2022, Access Information News is the world's leading not-for-profit access news publication that reaches over 12,000 blind, low vision, deaf, hard of hearing, deafblind, neurodivergent and/or disabled professionals, educators and enthusiasts, all over the world, each week. Subscribe here. Review the most recent issues here.

The publication's continued growth underscores its growing influence and commitment to empowering individuals with different abilities.

"We are all incredibly proud to announce this significant milestone in our mission to provide ongoing, high-quality, free and low-cost educational resources to persons seeking current information about living with a specific disability," said Aaron Di Blasi, Publisher for the Access Information News Publication.

Access Information News has been at the forefront of delivering the latest weekly news, insights, reviews and resources in access information since 2022.

The publication's focus on high-quality, human-curated content, relevant updates, and in-depth analysis of access-related issues has resonated with a global audience, leading to a steady increase in its subscriber base.

The publication's growth is not just a testament to the quality of its content, but also to the increasing importance of access information in the daily lives of persons all over the world.

Access Information News has been instrumental in bridging information gaps and providing a platform where professionals, educators, and enthusiasts can stay informed about the latest developments in the field.

"As we surpass 12,000 weekly subscribers we reaffirm our commitment to readers, sponsors, supporters and the access information community at large that we will continue to provide high-quality, unbiased, human-curated access information news and updates each week, and continue to be a voice for innovation, accessibility and justice in the access information space," said Jenna Lang, Editor for the Access Information News publication.

In addition to weekly news and trends Access Information News also offers exclusive insights, reader sentiment and expert opinions.

Its role in shaping the access information landscape and influencing positive change in the access community is widely recognized by both industry and community leaders alike.

"On behalf of all of us here at Access Information News, I would like to extend to all of you our sincerest thanks, and most heartfelt gratitude for your ongoing support. Whether you contribute to the newsletter, Sponsor it, Support it, or just read it every week, it is you that has made this milestone possible," added Aaron Di Blasi, Publisher.

As the Access Information Newsletter moves forward it remains dedicated to its mission of empowerment through education, sharing and community building.

What is Access Information?

Access Information refers to informational topics that directly affect the lives of people with disabilities. Access Information includes any and all information related to bettering the lives of people who are blind, low vision, deaf, hard of hearing, deafblind, neurodivergent and/or disabled.