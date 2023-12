SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statement following the passing of former Attorney General and Speaker of the House David L. Norvell on Thursday.

“David was a public servant dedicated through-and-through to the people of New Mexico. He was also a valuable advisor and good friend to me throughout my own years in public service.

“My prayers go out to Leader Gail Chasey and to all of David’s family and friends as they grieve his loss.”