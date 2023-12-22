Attorney General Kaul Releases Statement on Wisconsin Supreme Court Decision Invalidating Legislative Maps

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today released the following statement regarding the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling that declared the state’s legislative maps unconstitutional and requires new maps ahead of the 2024 election.

“Today is a great day for democracy in Wisconsin.”

“For over a decade, our state legislature has been elected in a fundamentally undemocratic manner due to partisan gerrymandering. And the consequences have been immense: policies with strong public support have been blocked by—and often haven’t even received a hearing from—the legislature.”

“Today’s decision marks a sea change. It means that our state legislature will once again be truly democratically elected. The power to determine what direction our legislature takes will again reside where it belongs—with Wisconsin voters. This is a landmark ruling for democracy in Wisconsin.”