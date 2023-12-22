GHTA spreads joy with 2nd Annual Christmas Toy Drive

The Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association (GHTA) successfully hosted its 2nd Annual Christmas Toy Drive on Thursday, December 21st, 2023, bringing smiles and holiday cheer to 500 children at Bonaire Government School and Samaritan Presbyterian School in Samaritan, St. Mark.

This heartwarming initiative, organized by the GHTA in collaboration with its Tourism Enhancement Fund, aimed to brighten the holiday season for underprivileged children in the community. The event was made possible through the generous support of the Lions Club, Sandals Foundation, St. Mark’s Parliamentary Representative, and dedicated GHTA Association members.

The GHTA Christmas Toy Drive is a testament to the association’s commitment to giving back to the community and fostering a spirit of compassion and generosity during the festive season. The children at Bonaire Government School and Samaritan Presbyterian School were treated to a day filled with joy and excitement as they received carefully selected toys that catered to various age groups.

The GHTA Tourism Enhancement Fund played a pivotal role in sponsoring the toy drive, underscoring the association’s dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of Grenadian children. The collaborative efforts of the Lions Club, Sandals Foundation, St. Mark’s Parliamentary Representative, and GHTA members exemplify the power of community partnerships in creating meaningful and lasting change.

Ms. Arlene Friday, CEO of the GHTA, expressed her gratitude to all the sponsors and volunteers who contributed to the success of the event. She stated, “The GHTA is thrilled to have had the opportunity to bring holiday joy to the children of Bonaire Government School and Samaritan Presbyterian School. Our association believes in the importance of community engagement, and events like the Christmas Toy Drive allow us to make a positive impact on the lives of those in need.”

The GHTA extends its heartfelt appreciation to everyone who played a role in making the 2nd Annual Christmas Toy Drive a memorable and uplifting experience for the children of Grenada. As the association continues its mission to promote tourism and community development, events like these serve as a reminder of the positive change that can be achieved through collective efforts.

For more information about the Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association and GHTA’s Tourism Enhancement Fund initiatives, please contact info@ghta.org.

Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association