NAWASA’s Christmas Hamper Promotion brings joy to 42 households

The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) culminated its 20th annual Christmas Hamper Promotion by spreading joy to 42 households across Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Continuing its long-standing tradition of giving back to the community during the festive season, NAWASA was supported in this initiative by Hubbards Food Fair, ensuring that more families experienced the warmth and generosity of the holidays.

Hubbards Food Fair at the Carenage generously contributed two additional hampers to NAWASA’s collection, bolstering the initiative’s reach and impact. Their support exemplifies the power of collaboration in uplifting communities.

Moreover, following the recent inauguration of NAWASA’s Carriacou office, employees on the sister isles enthusiastically participated in the festive giving by delivering hampers to six households, extending the joy of the season to more families in need.

“This year’s Christmas Hamper Promotion has been truly heartwarming, showcasing the spirit of generosity and community support,” expressed Communications Assistant Ms. Wendy Chasteau. “The added contributions from Hubbards Food Fair and the inclusion of our Carriacou team has made a significant difference, allowing us to brighten the holidays for even more households”.

For two decades, NAWASA has embraced this tradition of giving, and this year’s increase to 42 hampers reaffirms the organization’s commitment to supporting and uplifting local families during the festive season.

NAWASA extends its heartfelt gratitude to Hubbards Food Fair for their generous contribution and acknowledges the dedication of its Carriacou and Petite Martinique employees for their active participation in spreading joy to households on the sister isles.