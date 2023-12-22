Famous French Quarter

Historic Mardi Gras Inn Welcomes Guests to the Exuberant French Quarter Festival

How did you fall in love with New Orleans? At once, madly. Sometimes I think it was predestined.” — -Andrei Codrescu

The Historic Mardi Gras Inn, nestled in the heart of New Orleans' vibrant French Quarter, is thrilled to extend a warm invitation to guests from around the world to join in the festivities of the French Quarter Festival 2024. The Marketing Director, Karen Brem, expresses her excitement for the event, saying, "The French Quarter Festival is not just an event; it’s a vibrant celebration of music, culture, and culinary arts, reflective of the spirit of New Orleans."

This year's French Quarter Festival, renowned as the largest showcase of Louisiana music in the world, promises an exhilarating experience for music enthusiasts of all genres. The festival features a diverse lineup of over 1,700 musicians across 20 stages, encompassing the full spectrum of New Orleans' music scene. From traditional jazz to brass bands, from funk to Zydeco, and from contemporary to gospel, there is something to captivate every music lover.

For foodies, the festival presents an unmissable culinary experience. Over 60 food and beverage booths will line the streets, offering an array of mouth-watering delicacies that embody the rich culinary heritage of New Orleans. Festival-goers can indulge in classic Creole dishes, savor fresh Gulf seafood, and enjoy a variety of local treats that make New Orleans a gastronomic paradise.

The Historic Mardi Gras Inn, located within walking distance of all festival events, serves as the perfect accommodation for guests looking to immerse themselves fully in the festival experience. While the inn makes no promises beyond its convenient location and comfortable lodgings, it stands as a gateway to the myriad attractions of the French Quarter.

Karen Brem invites guests to make their stay in New Orleans unforgettable by choosing the Historic Mardi Gras Inn, a place where the heart of the French Quarter beats strongest. "Our location offers not just a room, but an experience that is deeply intertwined with the cultural tapestry of this historic city," says Brem.

For more information about the festival and accommodations at the Historic Mardi Gras Inn, visit: historicmardigrasinn.com.