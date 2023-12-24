New Orleans Jazz Festival 2024

Blow That Horn

New Orleans Guest House Welcomes Jazz Enthusiasts to the 2024 New Orleans Jazz Festival

New Orleans is like a big musical Gumbo. The sound i have is from being in the city my whole life.” — -Trombone Shorty

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Orleans Guest House, located in the heart of New Orleans, is thrilled to welcome music lovers to the city for the much-anticipated 2024 New Orleans Jazz Festival. As the city buzzes with excitement, the Guest House stands out as a prime location for attendees seeking a charming and convenient stay during this iconic event.

The Festival Experience

The New Orleans Jazz Festival, a celebration of the city’s rich musical heritage, is scheduled to take place from April 25th to May 4th, 2024. This year’s lineup boasts a diverse array of talent, promising to captivate audiences with vibrant performances and unforgettable experiences.

A Small Sampling of Featured Performers:

The Marsalis Family – A renowned family of jazz musicians, known for their deep roots in New Orleans jazz tradition.

Norah Jones – The Grammy-winning artist, famous for her soulful voice and bluesy melodies.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue – A high-energy band led by New Orleans native Trombone Shorty, known for their blend of jazz, funk, and hip-hop.

Diana Krall – The world-renowned jazz pianist and vocalist, bringing her unique interpretations of classic jazz standards.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band – A New Orleans staple, known for preserving the traditional jazz sounds of the city.

Kamasi Washington – A modern jazz saxophonist, acclaimed for his innovative approach to jazz and afro-futurism.

Statement from Karen Brem, Marketing Director of New Orleans Guest House:

“As the city comes alive with the rhythm of jazz, we at the New Orleans Guest House are excited to offer our guests a welcoming and convenient base to enjoy all that the Jazz Festival has to offer. While we make no promises other than a fantastic location and genuine hospitality, we believe that our charming accommodations provide the perfect backdrop to your festival experience.”

About New Orleans Guest House:

Located just steps away from the French Quarter and a short distance from the festival grounds, the New Orleans Guest House offers a serene retreat amidst the excitement of the city. Known for its picturesque courtyards and traditional New Orleans architecture, the Guest House is a favorite for travelers seeking an authentic experience.

Booking Information: neworleansguesthouse.com