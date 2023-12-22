Shaftsbury Barracks / Sexual Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 23B3004418
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Nicholas Grimes
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: Reported on September 26th, 2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunderland, VT
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault - T13 VSA 3252 (3 counts)
ACCUSED: Dallas B. Oliver
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 26th, 2023, the Vermont State Police - Bureau of Criminal Investigation Unit was notified of a sexual assault involving a minor. Probable cause was developed to charge Dallas B. Oliver, age 26, of Bennington, VT, with the offense of Sexual Assault (3 counts). The Honorable Judge Kalfus imposed conditions of release upon Dallas and ordered him to appear at the Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on December 22nd, at 1230 hours. Dallas was later transported to the Bennington Criminal Court for arraignment.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: December 22nd, 2023, at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Transported to Court
BAIL: Transported to Court
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.