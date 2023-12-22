Shaftsbury Barracks / Sexual Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B3004418

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: Reported on September 26th, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sunderland, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault - T13 VSA 3252 (3 counts)

ACCUSED: Dallas B. Oliver

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 26th, 2023, the Vermont State Police - Bureau of Criminal Investigation Unit was notified of a sexual assault involving a minor. Probable cause was developed to charge Dallas B. Oliver, age 26, of Bennington, VT, with the offense of Sexual Assault (3 counts). The Honorable Judge Kalfus imposed conditions of release upon Dallas and ordered him to appear at the Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division on December 22nd, at 1230 hours. Dallas was later transported to the Bennington Criminal Court for arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: December 22nd, 2023, at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Transported to Court

BAIL: Transported to Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.