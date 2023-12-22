CBP Dallas Discovers Harmful Stinkbug

CBP Dallas discovers rare stinkbug harmful to plants

DALLAS – CBP agriculture specialists at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport intercepted a shipment of fresh herbs that contained a live pest later identified as Euschistus rugifer – a particular kind of stinkbug that is extremely destructive to plants.

Several discoveries of this pest have taken place in the United States, including San Francisco Airport in 2014, but this was the first in a Dallas port of entry.

This type of bug belongs to the Pentatomidae family of insects and lives mainly on the juices of plants. The pest ejects a rank odor secreted from pores in the thorax when disturbed.

“CBP agriculture specialists are highly trained and were able to detect this tiny, destructive pest hidden amongst packages of herbs,” said Jayson Ahern, Dallas Area Port Director. “The work they carry out each day is so important. They prevent dangerous pests, and plant and animal diseases from entering the U.S. and wreaking havoc on our agriculture.”

CBP agriculture specialists have extensive training and experience in the biological sciences and agricultural inspection. On a typical day nationally last year, they inspected almost 1 million people as well as air and sea cargo imported to the United States, intercepting 240 different pests and 2,677 quarantine material interceptions such as plant, meat, animal byproduct, and soil at U.S. ports of entry.

CBP agriculture specialists protect our nation’s agriculture industry and the economy and way of life of the American people. These efforts are critical in preventing the outbreak of deadly diseases in the United States, which could result in health risks to Americans and economic disruption. More information about CBP’s agriculture mission may be found at this link.

