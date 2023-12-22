Submit Release
News Search

There were 955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,680 in the last 365 days.

Ruiz Mental Health Diversion Program Becomes Law

TRENTON – Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz issued the following statement on her legislation to establish a Mental Health Diversion Program becoming law:

 

“Because of the collective efforts of Governor Murphy, Attorney General Matt Platkin, the courts, numerous prosecutors, public defenders, and legal experts we have now expanded life-saving resources to some of our most vulnerable citizens. Thank you to all of the dedicated mental health advocates, social justice stakeholders, and those directly impacted by mental health challenges who bravely shared their stories with us. We showed what is possible when we lock arms together to create positive change for those suffering from mental health issues.

 

“Our communities and families do not benefit when individuals are arrested and incarcerated for symptoms of their mental illness. The growing mental health crisis in New Jersey requires a comprehensive mental health solution. With the signing of this bill, we will ensure that those individuals with serious mental health challenges get the treatment, supervision, and the services that they need, rather than being trapped in the criminal justice system.

 

“Through these efforts, we have created a safer and a more just society, and reduced the cost of incarceration that is borne by the taxpayer.”

You just read:

Ruiz Mental Health Diversion Program Becomes Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more