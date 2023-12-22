Acapulco Travel Shines Again as it Prepares to Welcome End-of-Year Travelers Following Remarkable Recovery

The beauty of Acapulco Bay is ready to welcome you Pie de la Cuesta picturesque beach and town welcomes you Roqueta Island in Acapulco, a natural beauty ready to welcome travelers

- Land and air communication operational - 4,300 hotel rooms and 1,000 Airbnb listings ready for New Year´s Eve - Beach and bay naturally beautiful as ever

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acapulco, the jewel of Mexico's Pacific coast, proudly announces its extraordinary recovery process and its readiness to welcome travelers this holiday season. This announcement comes after dedicated efforts to revitalize the city in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis.

Despite the challenges faced, the resilience and spirit of Acapulco have never been stronger. The beloved beach destination has not only restored its communication infrastructure but also reopened tourist service establishments.

Visitors to this destination will witness a city that blends modern amenities with its rich cultural heritage, set against the backdrop of its stunning natural beauty.

Key Highlights of Acapulco’s Preparations for Visitors:

Revitalized Beachfronts.

Acapulco’s famous beaches, from Barra Vieja, Playa Condesa, Playa Papagayo, Caleta and Caletilla, to Pie de la Cuesta, are better than ever. Nature has been generous to both the beaches and the sea, maintaining their beauty, cleanliness, and natural warmth.

Restored Communication Infrastructure.

The city has restored its road communication infrastructure and access routes, including roads and public transport systems, ensuring seamless connectivity for tourists and residents in a clean and orderly environment. Aeromexico offers two daily flights from Mexico City, while Volaris operates a daily frequency from the Mexico City and Tijuana airports, as well as two weekly flights from Guadalajara. Bus services are available at Estrella de Oro, Costaline, and ETN Turistar Terminals from various cities including Mexico City, Toluca, Bajío, Cuernavaca, Iguala, Zihuatanejo, Chilpancingo, Taxco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Guadalajara, and Monterrey.

Significant Hotel Infrastructure Advances.

4,322 hotel rooms and 1,000 Airbnb properties available as of December 28; 6,700 hotel rooms and 2,000 Airbnb properties projected for the first quarter of 2024, and 7,500 and 3,000, respectively, for the second quarter.

Cultural Revitalization.

Acapulco’s rich cultural scene, from vibrant markets to historical landmarks like the La Quebrada Cliff Divers, is operational, offering visitors a deep dive into the heart and soul of Mexico's most beloved beach. Traditional restaurants are ready with beachside service, from Acapulco Dorado to Barra Vieja, offering the traditional Pescado a la Talla, another of Acapulco’s creations for the world.

Acapulco is Ready.

Acapulco invites the world to witness its remarkable transformation by becoming our first visitors. Those who visit us in the coming weeks will feel the immense satisfaction of contributing to the wellbeing of thousands of families whose livelihoods depend on the travel and tourism activities.

If a trip to Acapulco transforms your life, now you can transform the lives of many with your visit.

For updated information on hotel and tourism services openings please go to:

visitacapulco.travel

visitacapulco.travel