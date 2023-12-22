18th, 924th ARS provide humanitarian aid to Honduras

As the saying goes, “Teamwork makes the dream work.” Recently, Citizen Reserve Airmen of the 18th and 924th Air Refueling and active-duty Airmen from the 931st Maintenance Group maintainers provided humanitarian services via cargo load.

During Dec. 2-3, Team McConnell aircrews joined forces with Asociación Colaboración y Esfuerzowith (ACOES) and Iglesia de Cristo de la Santa Anita to deliver approximately 31,000 pounds of donated items, courtesy of the Denton Program to Joint Task Force-Bravo to support humanitarian efforts in Honduras.

According to their website, the Denton Program is a Department of Defense Transportation program that moves humanitarian cargo, donated by U.S. Based Non-Governmental Organizations to developing nations.

According to Master Sgt. Giani Dossman, 931st Operations Group Standards and Evaluation Office non-commissioned officer and 18th Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, the effort was completed in less than 36 hours.

“The humanitarian aid we transported included 14 pallets delivered via the KC-46 Pegasus by the 931st Air Refueling Wing,” Dossman said. “The aid was sources from Whiteman and Joint Base Charleston, and it truly showcases the efficiency and speed of this joint operation.”

The cargo included essential items like clothing, bedding, educational materials, toys, household goods, and medical equipment.

“The approach of this aid aims to provide crucial support to individuals facing diverse challenges in the nearby city of Ocotepeque and the 11 additional regions,” said Dossman. “The goods will enhance the quality of life for individuals facing economic hardships, disabilities and other challenges.”

According to Dossman, the distribution will continue during the next two months.

