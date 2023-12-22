Submit Release
News Search

There were 943 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,673 in the last 365 days.

New laws, rules, and policies take effect Jan. 1, 2024

News Item
New laws, rules, and policies take effect Jan. 1, 2024

Posted: Friday, December 22, 2023

/mncourtsgov/media/CIO-Stock-Photos/GavelinFrontofBooks.jpg?ext=.jpg

Extreme Risk Protection Order

A family or household member, a chief law enforcement officer, a city or county attorney, or a guardian may request an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) from the court, which prohibits a respondent from purchasing or possessing a firearm while the order is in effect. Read more about extreme risk protection orders.
 

Sign and Release Warrant

The court is required in certain cases to issue a Sign and Release Warrant for a defendant, which does not authorize arrest. Law enforcement will serve and clear these warrants by providing the defendant a new court date.  Read more about sign and release warrants.
 

Minnesota Pretrial Risk Assessment

Minnesota’s Pretrial Risk Assessment Form and Tool has been revised. Read more about the MNPAT-R.

 

Cameras in Courtroom

The Minnesota Supreme Court has amended the rules governing audio and visual coverage of criminal proceedings. Read the Court’s order and find Notice of Coverage and Victim/Witness forms.

You just read:

New laws, rules, and policies take effect Jan. 1, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more