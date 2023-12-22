News Item

New laws, rules, and policies take effect Jan. 1, 2024

Posted: Friday, December 22, 2023

Extreme Risk Protection Order

A family or household member, a chief law enforcement officer, a city or county attorney, or a guardian may request an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) from the court, which prohibits a respondent from purchasing or possessing a firearm while the order is in effect. Read more about extreme risk protection orders.



Sign and Release Warrant

The court is required in certain cases to issue a Sign and Release Warrant for a defendant, which does not authorize arrest. Law enforcement will serve and clear these warrants by providing the defendant a new court date. Read more about sign and release warrants.



Minnesota Pretrial Risk Assessment

Minnesota’s Pretrial Risk Assessment Form and Tool has been revised. Read more about the MNPAT-R.

Cameras in Courtroom

The Minnesota Supreme Court has amended the rules governing audio and visual coverage of criminal proceedings. Read the Court’s order and find Notice of Coverage and Victim/Witness forms.