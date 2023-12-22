<< Back to Climate Change main page

Climate Pollution Reduction Grant – Phase I (Planning)



DOEE has received a Climate Pollution Reduction Grant (CPRG) for climate action planning from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The CPRG program is funded under the Inflation Reduction Act. CPRG is closely aligned with the District’s climate goals, including reaching carbon neutrality by 2045, and ensuring an equitable transition to a clean economy. Being carbon neutral means in any given year, we cannot send more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere than we remove. The CPRG planning grant and process will cover all of the District and include ways to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) and other harmful air pollution in two phases:

Development of a Priority Climate Action Plan (PCAP) to identify near-term and high impact projects to reduce GHGs and other harmful air pollutants

Development of a Comprehensive Climate Action Plan (CCAP) to implement a longer-term District-wide plan to reduce GHGs and other harmful air pollutants

The District’s existing strategies to reach carbon neutrality and climate resiliency by 2045 include Clean Energy DC 2.0, Sustainable DC 2.0, Climate Ready DC, and Carbon Free DC. In the process of drafting these plans, DOEE conducted stakeholder outreach to align priorities with community needs. These plans are the foundation for the District’s PCAP and CCAP.



The District’s Clean Energy DC 2.0 plan (an update to the 2018 Plan) will present a policy roadmap to achieve the District’s progressive greenhouse gas (GHG) emission targets to ultimately achieve carbon neutrality by 2045. As such, the Plan will look deeply into key sectors of buildings, energy supply, and transportation that make up the most of the District’s annual GHG emissions and energy use. For more information on Clean Energy DC 2.0 including past meetings and a draft version of the Plan, visit the Clean Energy DC 2.0 website.



Carbon Free DC, the District’s strategy to reach carbon neutrality by 2045, was recently released in December 2023. Rooted in community priorities for improving health, affordability, accessibility, and economic opportunity, Carbon Free DC identifies key actions necessary to cut greenhouse gas emissions to achieve the District’s 2045 commitment to an equitable and carbon free future. Learn more at the Summary PDF or by visiting the Story Map.



Please submit any questions, comments, and suggestions on the planning process to [email protected].



Regional Connection

While the District is working on its PCAP and CCAP, the region is undergoing a parallel process, led by the Metropolitain Washington Council of Governments (COG). COG will be engaging leaders from local and state governments, along with other stakeholders through Steering and Technical Committees that will give guidance on strategies and deliverables. Updates are available to the public.

Climate Pollution Reduction Grant – Phase II (Implementation Grants)

The EPA has about $4.7 billion available for project implementation grants in the second phase of the CPRG program. Grants will be awarded on a competitive basis and eligible projects must be directly or indirectly linked to a statewide, regional, or tribal PCAP.

On September 20th, EPA announced two competitions for CPRG implementation grants – a general competition for applications from states, municipalities, tribes, tribal consortia, and territories, and a competition only for tribes, tribal consortia, and territories. Get more information on these competitions.