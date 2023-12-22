University Archives will usher in 2024 with an online Rare Signed Manuscripts, Books, Photos & Relics auction, Jan. 10th

Draft of Ronald Reagan’s iconic “Win One for the Gipper” speech from 1981 at the University of Notre Dame, with extensive handwritten notes and manuscript revisions (est. $15,000-$24,000).

Two-page autograph letter signed by the legendary folk singer Woody Guthrie to his Army friends in October 1945, discussing “personal experience ballads” that he had just written (est. $8,000-$9,000).

Handsome Albert Einstein display featuring a signed typed card in English, addressed to a former psychiatric social worker and signed by the renowned physicist (est. $6,000-$7,000).

Revolutionary War-dated letter from 1780 signed by George Washington, regarding a prisoner exchange and of two German officers, showing a compassionate side of his military decision-making (est. $18,000-$20,000).