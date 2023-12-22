Submit Release
EU4Dialogue supports mobile clinics for women in Georgia

The EU4Dialogue project in Georgia has helped to set up mobile clinics visiting IDP communities, with 80 women accessing medical consultations in December. 

Implemented by the ‘Women’s Foundation Sukhumi’ NGO, the mobile clinic visited the municipalities of Khoni, Kutaisi, Senaki, Tskaltubo and Zugdidi, directly reaching IDP settlements.

During the counselling sessions, women received medical advice on reproductive health, discussed the importance of timely diagnosis as well as health issues related to gender-based violence. The mobile clinic travels with equipment for mammography, echoscopy and various analyses.

The mobile clinic for IDP women project was supported by the European Union and UNDP through the EU4Dialogue: Support to Conflict Transformation in the South Caucasus and the Republic of Moldova project. The project aims to improve socio-economic conditions for people, build livelihoods, promote gender equality and youth engagement and support the peaceful transformation of conflict.

