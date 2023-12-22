Germany donates extra €88.5 million for Ukraine Energy Support Fund

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund announced yesterday that it has received additional grants amounting to €88.5 million from the German Federal government.

The grant will enable the Fund to procure and Ukraine to receive more urgently required equipment for its energy sector. The focus will be on essential repair material and equipment needed for the upcoming winter season as well as renewable energy projects, including decentralised renewable energy solutions such as solar panels and associated equipment for public and social infrastructure and potentially for households.

With this latest contribution, the total pledges received by the Ukraine Energy Support Fund now amount to €405 million.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission. It collects contributions from governments, international organisations, and corporate donors to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensure the continued functionality of the energy sector.

