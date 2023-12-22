Contact: Stephen Canzoneri, (631) 952-6633

Release Date: December 22, 2023 State Department of Transportation Announces Completion of Upgrades at Northern State Parkway Interchange with Jericho Turnpike and Glen Cove Road in Nassau County Busy Nassau County Intersection Reconfigured to Enhance Safety and Mobility, Adding New Lanes, Raised Median, and Upgraded Pedestrian Accommodations New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the completion of significant upgrades to enhance safety and the overall travel experience for commuters and pedestrians at the interchange of the Northern State Parkway, Glen Cove Road, and Jericho Turnpike (State Route 25) in Nassau County. The reconfiguration of this bustling juncture, situated at the border of the Villages of Westbury and Old Westbury, aids both motorists and pedestrians who share the interchange as a pathway to work, home, or nearby shopping centers. “At the Department of Transportation, we are in the business of listening, learning and building for future generations of Long Islanders, and thanks to Governor Hochul’s unwavering support, we continue to enhance safety across our vast transportation network,” said Commissioner Dominguez. “At its heart, this project is about reducing congestion and travel times for the more than 54,000 motorists who move through this interchange every day, while improving the quality of life for the people who live in and around this area. Our team worked hard over many years to deliver this project, which will truly make a difference, and I thank them on a job well done.” Construction on this $3.8 million project began in the fall of 2022 and included several upgrades for enhanced safety and mobility, widening roadways and an exit ramp while implementing the latest innovative technology and standards for pedestrian travel. The intersection is one of the busiest in Nassau County with the surrounding area encompassing schools, densely populated neighborhoods, and businesses. The newly completed upgrades to the intersection now include: An additional lane built on the exit ramp from the westbound Northern State Parkway to Glen Cove Road northbound.

A new second turning lane from northbound Glen Cove Road to westbound Jericho Turnpike.

A raised concrete median installed across Glen Cove Road to eliminate illegal left turns from the parkway exit ramp.

A raised concrete median installed across Glen Cove Road to eliminate illegal left turns from the parkway exit ramp.

Sidewalks with ADA-compliant ramps and a pedestrian refuge island to further bolster pedestrian safety. Upgrades also prioritized the safety and well-being of all users with two custom-built traffic signals featuring leading-edge traffic devices, such as pedestrian countdown timers and audio instructions, compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Timing of the signals has also been adjusted to accommodate the new traffic flow. The completed project is a culmination of five years of planning and engineering that began in 2018 with a study of vehicular traffic within a one-mile radius of the intersection, followed by a virtual public hearing in late 2020. Traffic engineers used state-of-the-art technology to predict future traffic conditions and determine viable transportation solutions to reduce congestion and delays. Senator Kevin Thomas said, "I am thrilled to see these vital upgrades at the Northern State Parkway interchange completed. These enhancements demonstrate our commitment to improving infrastructure for the communities we serve and will facilitate smoother traffic flow and ensure a safer passage for everyone navigating this busy intersection." Assemblymember Ed Ra said, "The most important job of state leaders is bolstering and securing the safety of those in our communities—the successful completion of these upgrades at the Northern State Parkway interchange epitomizes this commitment. This reconfiguration significantly alleviates concerns and uncertainties associated with commuting, ensuring a smoother journey from point A to point B, free from unnecessary risks." Assemblymember Charles Lavine said, "The completion of this project at a well-known interchange is welcome news. It continues the infrastructure improvements under the leadership of Governor Hochul which are transforming the roads and highways on Long Island and throughout New York State and making them safer and smoother for drivers. North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said, "Thank you to Governor Hochul for prioritizing the rehabilitation of this critical intersection. This commitment to our infrastructure will go a long way towards improving drivability and protecting the health, safety, and well-being of our residents who rely on these roads daily." Westbury Village Mayor Peter Cavallaro said, "It is good to see the completion of this project. This interchange area has long been a bane to local motorists, causing large traffic pattern disruptions. These long-awaited improvements are overdue and welcome, and it is good to see available infrastructure dollars going to fix local problems."