Contact: Scott Cook, (518) 485-7768

Release Date: June 03, 2025 NYSDOT to Host Fourth and Final Public Meeting for Troy Menands Bridge Study Public Encouraged to Attend June 10 Meeting at menands School Gym The New York State Department of Transportation today announced the fourth and final public meeting of the Troy Menands Bridge Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL) study. The Troy Menands Bridge carries State Route 378 over the Hudson River connecting the Village of Menands and Town of Colonie in Albany County with the City of Troy in Rensselaer County and will need to be replaced in the foreseeable future. This final public meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Menands School Gymnasium, located at 19 Wards Lane, Menands. There will be a formal presentation and NYSDOT engineers, planners, and consultants will be on hand to answer questions. A recording of the meeting will be available on the study’s website, www.dot.ny.gov/troymenandsbridge . The Department is conducting this PEL study in conjunction with the Capital Region Transportation Council (CRTC) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). The first part of this study focused on the eastern section of the State Route 378 corridor and recommended three concepts to be advanced to future project phases. The purpose of this meeting is to provide an opportunity for residents, stakeholders, and local leaders to learn about and discuss options for the western section of the corridor from I-787 to State Route 377 (Van Rensselaer Blvd), including reconfiguration of the State Route 378 and State Route 32 (Broadway) interchange and the creation of a direct bicycle and pedestrian connection between the Village of Menands and the City of Troy. The information, input and outcomes captured in the official Troy Menands Bridge PEL record will inform the project’s National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) documentation used to assess environmental impact. NYSDOT is committed to ensuring that all stakeholders have ample opportunity to learn about and understand the study’s purpose, needs, and objectives. To learn more about the study or to submit comments, please visit the project website . For further information, to submit written comments or request a sign language interpreter, assisted listening system or other accommodation to facilitate your participation in the meeting, contact NYSDOT Project Manager, Susan Olsen, 50 Wolf Road, Albany, NY 12232, email susan.olsen@dot.ny.,gov or call (518) 457-8197. The facility is accessible. About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook , follow us on X , Capital Region X or Instagram , or visit our website . For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ##