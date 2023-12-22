North Dakota’s Veteran’s Treatment Court Celebrates First Graduate.

On December 18, 2023, the Northeast Judicial District’s Veteran’s Treatment Court (VTC) celebrated its first graduate. In attendance were VTC team members and mentors. The court, the only of its kind in North Dakota, currently has seven participants, one from out of the district. There are several applications pending for the court and it is estimated that there will be 10 participants in the new year.

The mission of the Northeast Central Judicial District’s Veterans Treatment Court is to promote recovery, stability, and accountability for veterans involved in the justice system through supervision and service-oriented mentorship; therefore, improving public safety and civic contribution to the citizens and State of North Dakota.