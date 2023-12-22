Submit Release
Frank Mason, Owner / CEO of Mason Security Protective Services Announces Expansion To Florida.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frank Mason, a highly experienced and respected figure in the field of law enforcement and executive protection, has recently expanded his company to offer executive protection services in Florida. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, Frank Mason has built a reputation for providing top-notch security services to high-profile clients, making him a trusted name in the business.

Frank Mason's journey in the field of security and law enforcement began in New York, where he served as a police officer for several years before transitioning to the private sector. During his time as a police officer, Frank Mason gained valuable experience and knowledge in handling various security situations, which he later applied to his own security company, Mason Security Protective Services.

With his extensive background in law enforcement and security, Frank Mason has successfully provided executive protection services to numerous A-list celebrities, including actors, musicians, and athletes. His services have been highly sought after due to his professionalism, discretion, and ability to handle any security risk with ease.

Frank Mason's expansion to Florida comes as no surprise, as the state has become a popular destination for celebrities and high-profile individuals. With his team of highly trained and experienced security personnel, Mason is well-equipped to provide top-notch protection to his clients in the Sunshine State.

Frank Mason's commitment to providing exceptional security services has earned him a loyal clientele, and his expansion to Florida is a testament to his success and expertise in the field. With his extensive experience and dedication to his craft, Frank Mason and Mason Security Protective Services continue to be the go-to choice for A-list celebrities in need of executive protection services. 

For more information, visit Mason Security Protective Services' website at www.mason-security.com.

