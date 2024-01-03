Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,058 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 442,053 in the last 365 days.

NC Wallet Expands Cryptocurrency Options Launching Bitcoin Cash Wallet

HONG KONG, January 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NC Wallet has announced the addition of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) to its array of supported cryptocurrencies. With Bitcoin Cash supported, users can now seamlessly operate with it, broadening their options within NC Wallet.

Bitcoin Cash offers several options that cater to a diverse set of customers. Users leveraging Bitcoin Cash through NC Wallet get several practical advantages.

1. BCH transactions are way quicker compared to Bitcoin, so clients will get almost instant confirmation. With Bitcoin Cash it's easy to just Pay and Go.
2. Customers can also pay for groceries and online subscriptions with Bitcoin Cash, as its acceptance is growing among merchants and e-commerce platforms.

For all of the above, NC Wallet covers the BCH network fee, so it’s a good chance to add this coin and see it in action, using it regularly and for free.


About NC Wallet

NC Wallet is a cutting-edge digital wallet platform designed to simplify and secure cryptocurrency management for clients worldwide. Offering robust security measures and usage convenience, NC Wallet enables individuals to store, transact, and manage various coins effortlessly.

With a commitment to accessibility, NC Wallet continues to evolve its platform to meet the dynamic needs of the ever-expanding cryptocurrency landscape.


Download NC Wallet via:
AppStore
Google Play

Elena Iachimciuc
Zafiro International
07700182404
email us here

You just read:

NC Wallet Expands Cryptocurrency Options Launching Bitcoin Cash Wallet

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more