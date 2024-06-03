Submit Release
Exploring TON with NC Wallet: A User-Friendly Guide to Benefits and Rewards of TON on native network

NC Wallet introduces TON support: learn about benefits, passive income, and seamless transactions on the native network! #Crypto #Blockchain

HONG KONG, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NC Wallet has exciting news for its users: it's now supporting TON on its native network! To help customers make the most of this new opportunity, NC Wallet has put together a handy guide explaining what TON is and how they can benefit from it as a NC Wallet user.

What is TON?

Well, it's short for The Open Network, and it's become quite the hot topic in the cryptocurrency world this year. With a market cap of $21.40 billion and a trading volume of $206 million, TON currently ranks as the 9th largest cryptocurrency according to Coinmarketcap. But its potential goes beyond just numbers. TON offers a range of features on its native network, including decentralised storage, a domain name system, and instant payments.

How does TON work?

It utilises sharded PoS consensus, breaking down transaction processing into smaller pieces to speed things up. And it's not just about transactions — TON also provides decentralised services like TON Proxy, TON Storage, and TON Naming System, all payable with Toncoin. If users hold TON, they can choose to pay transaction fees or stake their currency to help secure network operations and earn block rewards down the line.

How to earn passive income on the TON network

Now, here's where NC Wallet comes in. They're making it easy for users to get involved with TON while saving on fees. The wallet covers all network fees and even lets them stake their TON, earning passive income effortlessly. Whether a user is storing or transacting with TON, any remaining balance will earn him daily bonuses in cryptocurrency, keeping rewards simple and transparent.

How to Buy and Store $TON

Buying and storing $TON has never been simpler. Clients can purchase TON directly on the Telegram platform, or exchange it seamlessly within NC Wallet in just three steps:

1. Install NC Wallet

2. Add TON Wallet

3. Receive or exchange TON!

About NC Wallet

NC Wallet is a leading cryptocurrency wallet provider dedicated to offering secure, user-friendly, and feature-rich solutions to crypto enthusiasts worldwide. With a focus on accessibility and innovation, NC Wallet empowers users to transact, store, and earn cryptocurrency without any difficulties.

