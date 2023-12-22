Jusan Bank tops Kazakh financial services sector for ESG reporting

Jusan Bank commended for ESG reporting

Jusan Bank has been commended by PwC Kazakhstan as the top-ranking financial company and 13th best overall company in Kazakhstan for ESG disclosure in 2023.

I am very proud to see Jusan Bank’s emphasis on ESG and quality in non-financial reporting recognized by PwC.” — Galimzhan Yessenov, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Jusan Bank

ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jusan Bank, one of Kazakhstan’s leading financial institutions, is proud to share it has been commended by consulting company PwC Kazakhstan as the top-ranking financial company and 13th best overall company in Kazakhstan for ESG disclosure in 2023.

PwC commended Jusan Bank as part of the consultancy’s annual report on the Top 50 best companies in Kazakhstan for ESG disclosure, now in its fourth year. The report analyzed annual reports and sustainability reports prepared by companies across the country on their 2022 results.

Jusan Bank’s 2022 non-financial report was the second in the Bank’s history, and focused on the Bank’s progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and resource consumption, as well as in reducing the portfolio share of loans to environmentally harmful enterprises.

This recognition comes against a backdrop of growing focus on sustainability and ESG in Kazakhstan. An increasing number of businesses are recognizing both the responsibility to secure the country’s long-term prosperity through sustainable practices, as well as the business case for becoming more sustainable.

Galimzhan Yessenov, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Jusan Bank, commented: “I am very proud to see Jusan Bank’s emphasis on ESG and quality in non-financial reporting recognized by PwC. We recognize our responsibility to act in a sustainable manner and we have invested significant resources into improving Jusan Bank’s ESG practices and the ways we report these. We are proud to be driving Kazakhstan’s financial sector on ESG and will continue our focus here in 2024.”

Going forward, Jusan Bank intends to adopt a climate strategy that is designed to ensure the Bank’s resilience and ability to mitigate against the impacts of climate change on its business model.

About Jusan Bank:

Jusan Bank is one of the leading financial institutions in Kazakhstan, and the 5th largest bank in the country in terms of assets under management. The Bank boasts an advanced digital offering and is expanding its ecosystem to service rapidly evolving customer needs. Jusan Bank has over 118 branches in 43 cities, and its retail brokerage, Jusan Invest AO, has the largest client base in Kazakhstan. In December 2022, Moody’s upgraded the Bank to B1, outlook positive.