DATE: December 5, 2024 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees About the Webinar Experts make a lot of promises about what a data-literate enterprise can achieve. In January, we heard from experts about what they believed would happen in 2024 in the area of data literacy. So, as […]

The post Dec 5 EEDL Webinar: What Have We Learned in 2024 About Literacy? appeared first on DATAVERSITY.