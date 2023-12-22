Culturati Releases “Unlocking Cultural Resonance for Hispanic & Black Advertising Success!”

The report helps you supercharge advertising effectiveness among Hispanic and Black audiences.

This report is founded on the groundbreaking Cultural Relevance Score®, which provides the crucial roadmap for authentically connecting with Hispanic and Black markets effectively...” — Marissa Romero

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hispanics and Blacks, comprising nearly one-third of the U.S. population, wield unprecedented buying power. Harnessing the opportunity to reach these consumers through impactful advertising isn't just significant—it's game-changing for marketers.

Developing relevant communications that resonate with these consumers requires a trifecta of deep cultural understanding, collective resonance, and authentic representation. Culturati Research & Consulting, a thought leader in U.S. cross-cultural intelligence, has released a new report: Unlocking Cultural Resonance for Hispanic & Black Advertising Success! (Total n=800; Hispanics n=400; Blacks n=400), along with the Cultural Relevance Score®, a data-driven metric with 2 evolutionary dimensions.

This report utilizes Culturati’s new cultural relevance framework. It offers an in-depth exploration of both Hispanics and Blacks, leveraging Culturati’s advanced understanding of human truths within each cultural cohort. Additionally, it demonstrates how these truths can be reflected to create effective marketing, drawing from Culturati’s previous syndicated reports, U.S. Hispanic Universal Truths and Black American Key Themes¹.

The Cultural Relevance Score® tool assesses a combination of ad performance and alignment with culturally unique values to create key insights that can help elevate Purchase Intent and Likeability among these groups.

This map combines performance and relevancy measures into scaled indexes that allow marketers to see at a glance how ads measure up on engagement and cultural impact. This evolutionary approach uncovers actionable insights to help supercharge communications initiatives.

The report is designed to help marketers understand what drives the scores within the performance and core cultural values metrics, using examples of commercials tested among these consumers from various categories, ranging from food, to auto, to banking, to home care. Additionally, nuances within the Culturati segments are highlighted to help elevate cultural resonance and connections with each cultural cohort, Hispanics and Blacks.

“Our newly released report, 'Unlocking Cultural Resonance for Hispanic & Black Advertising Success!' is founded on the groundbreaking Cultural Relevance Score®, which provides the crucial roadmap for authentically connecting with Hispanic and Black markets effectively using culture as the North Star. The report also offers tangible examples across diverse industries, guiding marketers to understanding, connecting, and resonating with these audiences,” stated Marissa Romero, Culturati’s Chief Insights Officer.

The Cultural Relevance Score® takes into account core cultural values and guiding principles for effective communication among each cultural cohort.¹ For example, among Hispanics, integrating elements that authentically reflect their diverse realities is essential for fostering a genuine connection with the brand. For Blacks, ensuring sensitivity in portraying the Black community can make advertising more impactful. Additional and more complex insightful elements are revealed in the report.

With a legacy of almost two decades in cross-cultural intelligence, Culturati is dedicated to transforming insights into action, driving greater cultural relevancy in marketing strategies. Don't miss the opportunity to leverage our expertise and elevate brand resonance within these vital consumer segments. Contact Culturati Research & Consulting, Inc. today for a comprehensive understanding of Unlocking Cultural Resonance for Hispanic & Black Advertising Success! ©2024 and seize the potential of these diverse markets.

Sources

1. U.S. Hispanic Universal Truths, Culturati, ©2023 refresh and Black American Key Themes, Culturati, ©2023 refresh