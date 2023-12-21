CDT Files Amicus Brief in Stark v. Patreon Supporting the Free Speech and Privacy Protections Provided by the Video Privacy Protection Act

On December 20, CDT filed an amicus brief along with the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) in Stark v. Patreon in the Northern District of California, arguing that the court should reject a challenge to the facial constitutionality of the Video Privacy Protection Act (VPPA).

As the brief explains, the VPPA furthers the government’s substantial interests in protecting people’s freedom to access and receive information, and in protecting people’s right to privacy in viewing that information. As a result, the vast majority of the applications of the VPPA are constitutional, and the court should not allow a facial challenge to the law.

As-applied, challenges can address the very limited circumstances where the law would impact First Amendment protected speech outside the commercial context.

Read the full brief here.