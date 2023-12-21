Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,194 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 346,266 in the last 365 days.

CDT Files Amicus Brief in Stark v. Patreon Supporting the Free Speech and Privacy Protections Provided by the Video Privacy Protection Act

On December 20, CDT filed an amicus brief along with the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) in Stark v. Patreon in the Northern District of California, arguing that the court should reject a challenge to the facial constitutionality of the Video Privacy Protection Act (VPPA).

As the brief explains, the VPPA furthers the government’s substantial interests in protecting people’s freedom to access and receive information, and in protecting people’s right to privacy in viewing that information. As a result, the vast majority of the applications of the VPPA are constitutional, and the court should not allow a facial challenge to the law.

As-applied, challenges can address the very limited circumstances where the law would impact First Amendment protected speech outside the commercial context.

Read the full brief here.

You just read:

CDT Files Amicus Brief in Stark v. Patreon Supporting the Free Speech and Privacy Protections Provided by the Video Privacy Protection Act

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more