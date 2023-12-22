Rushing McCarl LLP secures favorable settlement for California employee in federal trade-secrets dispute

John Rushing Ryan McCarl

The firm prevailed through an aggressive pretrial strategy and world-class advocacy from founders John Rushing and Ryan McCarl.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When a California-based executive was sued in Texas by her former employer for supposedly misappropriating trade secrets, she turned the tables by hiring business litigation boutique Rushing McCarl LLP. Rushing McCarl ultimately secured a settlement in which the employer paid the executive to settle the case on the eve of trial.[1]

Plaintiff T2 Modus, LLC, a Texas-based software company, filed a lawsuit against Colynda Williams-Arowolo, a former employee based in California, dragging her into a dispute across the country. Along with suing Williams, T2 was circulating letters about her to companies in the auto industry. But Williams made T2 pay by hiring Rushing McCarl, an aggressive Los Angeles-based business litigation firm founded by John Rushing and Ryan McCarl, to handle her defense.

Rushing McCarl promptly sent the employer a cease-and-desist letter demanding that it refrain from sending any more letters about Williams, and the letters stopped. Rushing McCarl removed the lawsuit from Texas state court to federal court, then filed counterclaims based on T2’s failure to pay Williams her full salary during the COVID pandemic. Rushing McCarl went on to win crucial evidentiary motions that shaped the battlefield for trial.

The lawsuit concluded with this week’s settlement. T2 asked the Court to stay the trial while retaining jurisdiction to ensure that T2 and its CEO met their payment obligations to Williams under the settlement agreement.

The case is T2 Modus, LLC v. Colynda Williams-Arowolo, Case No. 4:22-cv-00263-ALM (E.D. Tex., filed Mar. 3, 2022). The Rushing McCarl attorneys who handed the case included John Rushing, Ryan McCarl, Davit Avagyan, and Elisabeth Nations.

_________________________________________________________________________

[1] See ECF No. 105 (Notice of Settlement and Motion to Stay Trial), T2 Modus, LLC v. Colynda Williams-Arowolo, Case No. 4:22-cv-00263-ALM (E.D. Tex. Dec. 15, 2023) (asking the Court to stay the trial and stating that T2 and its CEO would be paying settlement funds to Williams over the next six months).