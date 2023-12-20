Submit Release
Oct 8 Data-Ed Webinar: Data Quality Management

DATE: October 8, 2024 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees About the Webinar While “collide” is perhaps a strong term to use to describe the key area where Data Architecture and Data Governance interact, it does provide motivation to perhaps calm the traffic and avoid further collisions. In […]

