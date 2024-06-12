Data-Ed Webinar: Key Elements of a Successful Data Governance Program

Download the slides here>>

About the Webinar

At its core, Data Governance (DG) is managing data with guidance. This immediately provokes the question: Would you tolerate any of your assets to be managed without guidance? (In all likelihood, your organization has been managing data without adequate guidance and this accounts for its current, less-than-optimal state.) This program provides a practical guide to implementing DG or recharging your existing program. It provides an understanding of what Data Governance functions are required and how they fit with other Data Management disciplines. Understanding these aspects is a prerequisite to eliminate the ambiguity that often surrounds initial discussions and implement effective governance/stewardship programs that manage data in support of organizational strategy. Delegates will understand why Data Governance can be tricky for organizations due to data’s confounding characteristics. Success comes by focusing on four key DG elements:

Keeping DG practically focused

DG must exist at the same level as HR

Gradually add ingredients (practicing and getting better)

Keeping Data Governance active through value-focused storytelling

Better know the transformations that data can survive as it is prepared to be analyzed.

About the Speaker

Peter Aiken, PhD

Professor of Information Systems, VCU and Founder, Anything Awesome

Peter Aiken, Ph.D. is an acknowledged Data Management authority, an associate professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, president of DAMA International, and associate director of the MIT International Society of Chief Data Officers. For more than 40 years, Peter has learned from working with hundreds of Data Management practices in more than 30 countries. Among his 12 books are the first on making the case for data leadership (CDOs), the first focusing on data monetization and modern strategic data thinking, and the first to objectively specify what it means to be data-literate. International recognition has resulted from these and a (pre-Covid-19) intensive worldwide events schedule. Peter also hosts the longest-running Data Management webinar series on dataversity.net. Before Google, before data was big, and before Data Science, Peter founded several organizations that have helped more than 200 businesses leverage data – specific savings have been measured at more than $1.5 billion. His latest venture is Anything Awesome.

