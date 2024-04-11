Data-Ed Webinar: Reference vs. Master Data Management

Download the slides here >>

Data tends to pile up and can be rendered unusable or obsolete without careful maintenance processes. Reference and master data management (MDM) has been a popular Data Management approach to effectively gain mastery over not just the data but the supporting architecture for processing it. This webinar presents MDM as a strategic approach to improving and formalizing practices around those data items that provide context for many organizational transactions: the master data. Too often, MDM has been implemented technology-first and achieved the same very poor track record (one-third succeeding on time, within budget, and achieving planned functionality). MDM success depends on a coordinated approach typically involving Data Governance and Data Quality activities.

Understand foundational reference and MDM concepts based on the Data Management Body of Knowledge (DMBoK)

Understand why these are an important component of your Data Architecture

Gain awareness of reference and MDM frameworks and building blocks

Know what MDM guiding principles consist of and best practices

Know how to utilize reference and MDM in support of business strategy

Peter Aiken, PhD

Professor of Information Systems, VCU and Founder, Anything Awesome

Peter Aiken, Ph.D. is an acknowledged Data Management authority, an associate professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, president of DAMA International, and associate director of the MIT International Society of Chief Data Officers. For more than 40 years, Peter has learned from working with hundreds of Data Management practices in more than 30 countries. Among his 12 books are the first on making the case for data leadership (CDOs), the first focusing on data monetization and modern strategic data thinking, and the first to objectively specify what it means to be data-literate. International recognition has resulted from these and a (pre-Covid-19) intensive worldwide events schedule. Peter also hosts the longest-running Data Management webinar series on dataversity.net. Before Google, before data was big, and before Data Science, Peter founded several organizations that have helped more than 200 businesses leverage data – specific savings have been measured at more than $1.5 billion. His latest venture is Anything Awesome.

