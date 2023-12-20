Submit Release
Dec 10 Data-Ed Webinar: Data Management Best Practices

DATE: December 10, 2024 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees About the Webinar It is clear that Data Management best practices exist – and so does a useful process for improving existing Data Management practices. The question arises: Since we understand the goal, how does one design a […]

