DATE: December 10, 2024 TIME: 2 PM Eastern / 11 AM Pacific PRICE: Free to all attendees About the Webinar It is clear that Data Management best practices exist – and so does a useful process for improving existing Data Management practices. The question arises: Since we understand the goal, how does one design a […]

The post Dec 10 Data-Ed Webinar: Data Management Best Practices appeared first on DATAVERSITY.