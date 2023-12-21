Jazz on Baltimore: A Sensational Evening Amidst Kansas City’s Historic Power & Light Building

Jazz on Baltimore

Jazz on Baltimore Flyer

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The historic Power & Light Building will open its doors to host 'Jazz on Baltimore' - merging timeless architecture with the soul-stirring melodies of Kansas City's finest musical talent.

Scheduled on select Saturdays in January and February, from 4-8 PM, 'Jazz on Baltimore' invites guests to immerse themselves in the opulence of the private ballroom within the iconic Power & Light Building. The event kicks off with a cocktail hour and hors d'oeuvres in the enchanting 2nd-floor mezzanine, setting the stage for an evening of sophisticated indulgence.

Originally erected in 1931 as the headquarters of the Kansas City Power & Light Company, this 36-story architectural gem held the prestigious title of Missouri's tallest building for five decades. Embracing an era of opulence, the structure showcases an exterior adorned with Indiana limestone and a 21-foot lantern, illuminating the skyline with flame-like effects.

The grandeur continues within, boasting a two-story lobby adorned in exquisite art deco ornamentation, featuring opulent marble, granite finishes, bespoke plaster moldings, and meticulously crafted metalwork. The building's history is showcased through its large display windows along 14th and Baltimore, which once served as a stage for demonstrating the marvels of electricity and technology of the time.

The highlight of 'Jazz on Baltimore' takes place within the iconic ballroom, a space once dedicated to illustrating how electricity could enhance lives. Today, this room stands as a testament to art deco architecture, providing a backdrop for performances by the most esteemed musical talents from Kansas City.

"Our aim with 'Jazz on Baltimore' is to not only celebrate the rich heritage of this historic landmark but to also offer an unparalleled evening of culture, music, and refined entertainment," says Dom Hoferer, General Manager at The Grand Hall. "This event promises to be a fusion of history and entertainment, creating an experience that will linger in the memories of our guests."

Each ticket to 'Jazz on Baltimore' grants one guest exclusive access to this event in the heart of Kansas City's skyline. Join us for an evening that intertwines the past and present, promising an ambiance of sophistication, exceptional music, and an exploration of architectural splendor.

For ticket information and further details, please visit jazzonbaltimore.com or contact The Grand Hall at 816-384-2284.

About NorthPoint Development Established in 2012, NorthPoint Development is a privately held real estate operating company specializing in developing, leasing, and managing Class A industrial and multi-family properties. We invest alongside our partners through various fund and venture structures to develop industrial and multi-family assets. We differentiate ourselves from our competitors with a data-driven approach to site acquisitions and a high level of technical expertise in engineering, architecture, and construction. Through our in-house suite of services, NorthPoint can provide end-to-end expertise, leading to expedited solutions. Today, the company is part of a network of eleven companies with a logistics focus and an emphasis on a factory-to-front-door approach. We’ve developed and managed over 169.4 million square feet of industrial space. It’s estimated that our developments have created more than 110,000 jobs and supported more than 557 industrial clients across the United States. We continue to operate with an entrepreneurial spirit guided by our Core Values, enabling us to deliver exceptional results for our team members, clients, and communities. Visit beyondthecontract.com or follow @NorthPointDev to learn more.

