Sleep Experts Talk Organic Mattresses, Toxic Impact of EMF’s, and Importance of Sleep on the MyersDetox Podcast

MyersDetox Podcast #518 | "Most ‘Organic’ Mattresses Are Toxic + the Bed I Sleep On" with host, Dr. Wendy Myers, Claus Pummer, and Dr. Tom Moorcroft

People don't don't realize how badly they're sleeping until they actually fix the issues that are causing poor sleep.” — Dr. Wendy Myers, Host of Myersdetox Podcast

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAMINA Sleep, a global provider of natural sleep systems, is proud to announce an exclusive podcast interview, #518 "Most ‘Organic’ Mattresses Are Toxic + the Bed I Sleep On" with host, Dr. Wendy Myers. Also on the podcast are Claus Pummer, Holistic Sleep Coach and President of SAMINA Sleep, and Tom Moorcroft, O.D., an osteopathic physician and founder of Origins of Health. Together, these three experts discuss the vital importance of sleep to maintain good health and prevent disease. In this interview, Dr. Myers highlights the dangers of being exposed to electromagnetic fields (EMF) and radio frequencies (RF) while sleeping and the false organic claims made by some mattress brands.

Dr. Myers, a leading natural health expert, is the host of the Myersdetox podcast. She emphasizes the avoidance of toxins, the importance of proper sleep, and the dangers of EMF exposure in her important detoxification work. "I don't think people realize that when they're sleeping, their body needs to be totally shielded from EMF," she says. "People worry about so many other things when it comes to their health, and they don't have the fundamentals, right, like proper hydration and going for a walk in the sun every morning and sleep."

Mr. Pummer, who has been in the natural sleep industry for over 20 years, explains why SAMINA Sleep is the best choice for a healthy sleep environment. He explains that the U.S. Patent Office does not allow trademarks on "natural products from Mother Earth" and how SAMINA is a genuine organic brand that guarantees a toxin-free, natural sleep environment.

Tom Moorcroft, O.D. is a globally recognized holistic health practitioner who shares similar views on the importance of natural sleep solutions. He says, “One of the things in our world I was never taught is that sleep serves a purpose. And that sleep is such a valuable health promoting thing. So, if people ask me the number one thing you can do for your health, I say it’s to sleep. Now obviously you must eat and drink water but it's like how hard is that? Wake up go and get some sun eat and drink move your body go to sleep and sleep well.”

He further says, "So many people are looking to prevent Alzheimer's, prevent Parkinson's and prevent all these things down the line. And they want to know, they ask me, 'What's my best bet? And what's the best brain supplement to take?' [I tell them], it's called sleep."

Claus Pummer also explains the importance of dreaming: “Dreams are part of our life. And when you have a good night's sleep, you should have dreams every morning before you wake up. And you should technically be able to remember your dreams. And the bottom line is when people have a disturbed sleeping environment and at a high exposure of electromagnetic fields and radio frequencies, you'll most likely have maybe one dream a week, maybe two or three times a month or three or four. So dreaming is totally limited. This is a natural sign that reinforces a decision to do something to make your environment better."

Dr. Myers shares her personal experience with SAMINA Sleep. "I had thought I had invested in myself by buying a memory foam mattress. This is before I knew how incredibly toxic they are!" she says. "I think one of the things in our world is I was never taught that sleep serves a purpose. And that sleep was such a valuable health promoting thing. So, if people ask me the number one thing you can do for your health is to sleep."

Together, these experts share their knowledge and experience to educate listeners about the importance of natural sleep solutions and the dangers of toxic mattresses. They also discuss how SAMINA Sleep is leading the way in providing truly organic and toxin-free sleep systems for optimal health. With their insights and expertise, this podcast is a must-listen for anyone looking to improve their sleep and overall wellbeing. So don't miss out, tune in to "Mattresses Are Toxic + the Bed I Sleep On" with host, Dr. Wendy Myers, and join the conversation on how to achieve a healthier, more restful sleep today!

