EEDL Webinar: How Literate Is Literate Enough?

About the Webinar

Experts differ in their opinions about the levels of literacy required by workers – from basic terminology to advanced analytic skills for everyone. Some feel that different jobs require different levels of literacy, others believe that all professionals need a grounding in research methods and data validity. But it’s fair to ask, how literate is literate enough?

In this session, we will discuss levels of desired versus achievable literacy.

About the Speaker

Wendy D. Lynch, PhD

Founder, Analytic-translator.com

For over 35 years, Wendy Lynch, PhD has converted complex analytics into business value. At heart, she is a sense-maker and translator. A consultant to numerous Fortune 100 companies, her current work focuses on the application of Big Data solutions in Human Capital Management.

Through her roles in diverse work settings—including digital start-ups, century-old insurers, academic medical centers, consulting firms, health care providers and the board room—she became familiar with (and fascinated by) the unique language of each. She also became familiar with the difficult dynamic that often exists between business and analytic teams—preventing them from collaborating effectively.

Those experiences led to her true passion of promoting clear and meaningful conversations that produce mutual understanding and success. The result is her new book Become an Analytic Translator, and an online course.

This Webinar is in Partnership with: