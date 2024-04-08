Apr 4 EEDL Webinar: The Missing Element of Literacy — Communication

About the Webinar

When we learn a new language, the purpose is to be able to communicate with people who speak in ways that are different from us. But it takes both people to learn from each other.

Very few data literacy courses focus directly on how people communicate with each other, how both parties transfer information, or how our choice of language and questions impacts the success of interactions. While we focus on improving literacy in non-native data speakers, we mostly ignore the role of native speakers.

Here, we will explore what it takes to maximize the value of literacy by focusing partly on those who already know the language.

About the Speaker

Wendy D. Lynch, PhD

Founder, dataintosolutions.com and Lynch Consulting

For over 35 years, Wendy Lynch, PhD has converted complex analytics into business value. At heart, she is a sense-maker and translator. A consultant to numerous Fortune 100 companies, her current work focuses on the application of Big Data solutions in Human Capital Management.

In 2022, she was awarded the Bill Whitmer Leadership Award for her sustained contributions to the science of corporate health.

As a research scientist working in the business world, Dr. Wendy Lynch has learned to straddle commercial and academic goals, translating analytic results into market success.

Through her roles in diverse work settings—including digital start-ups, century-old insurers, academic medical centers, consulting firms, health care providers and the board room—she became familiar (and fascinated) with the unique language of each. She also became familiar with the difficult dynamic that often exists between business and analytic teams—preventing them from collaborating effectively.

Those experiences led to her true passion of promoting clear and meaningful conversations that produce mutual understanding and success. The result is her new book Become an Analytic Translator, and an online course.

According to McKinsey there will be a need for 2-4 million analytic translators in the next decade. Dr. Lynch hopes to train many data professionals to fill those positions.

