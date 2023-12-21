AG Platkin, Division on Civil Rights Launch Discrimination Investigation

TRENTON – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division on Civil Rights (DCR) announced today that DCR has notified Clark Township that it has formally opened an investigation into potential violations of the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination (LAD) by public officials within both Clark Township’s municipal government and the Clark Police Department. The investigation will include, but is not limited to, the matters referred to DCR by the Office of the Attorney General in its November 20, 2023 public report on the findings of its investigation into allegations of misconduct by leaders in Clark Township.

DCR has notified the Township that DCR’s investigation will examine, among other things, whether the Township and the Police Department have taken appropriate corrective action to address and remedy any discrimination by leaders in the Township and the Police Department. DCR has also notified the Township that the failure to take prompt and appropriate corrective action may subject the Township and the Police Department to continuing liability under the LAD.

DCR is committed to conducting a full, fair, and independent investigation and will not comment further while the investigation remains ongoing.

The New Jersey Division on Civil Rights enforces the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, the New Jersey Family Leave Act, and the Fair Chance in Housing Act, and works to prevent, eliminate, and remedy discrimination and bias-based harassment in employment, housing, and places of public accommodation throughout New Jersey.

To find out more information, go to www.njcivilrights.gov.

