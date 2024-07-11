About the Webinar

A model is developed for a purpose. Understanding the strengths of each of the three Data Modeling types will prepare you with a more robust analyst toolkit. The program will describe modeling characteristics shared by each modeling type. Delegates will be able to trace model components as they are used in a common data reengineering model that is also tied to Data Governance.

Program learning objectives include:

Understand the role played by the various model types

Differentiate appropriate use among conceptual, logical, and physical data models

Understand the rigor of the round-trip data reengineering analyses

Apply appropriate use of various Data Modeling types

About the Speaker

Peter Aiken, PhD

Professor of Information Systems, VCU and Founder, Anything Awesome

Peter Aiken, Ph.D. is an acknowledged Data Management authority, an associate professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, president of DAMA International, and associate director of the MIT International Society of Chief Data Officers. For more than 40 years, Peter has learned from working with hundreds of Data Management practices in more than 30 countries. Among his 12 books are the first on making the case for data leadership (CDOs), the first focusing on data monetization and modern strategic data thinking, and the first to objectively specify what it means to be data-literate. International recognition has resulted from these and a (pre-Covid-19) intensive worldwide events schedule. Peter also hosts the longest-running Data Management webinar series on dataversity.net. Before Google, before data was big, and before Data Science, Peter founded several organizations that have helped more than 200 businesses leverage data – specific savings have been measured at more than $1.5 billion. His latest venture is Anything Awesome.

This presentation is brought to you in partnership with: