Data-Ed Webinar: The Roles of Data Stewards

About the Webinar

Data stewards are a relatively new role. It is likely they also possess the best window into the business. What most data stewards are not provided in advance is a roadmap to eliminating data debt as a prerequisite to smoothly functioning Data Governance. Well-thought-out plans crash and burn on the rocks of reality – the existing data environment! Several issues are illustrative of these types of challenges:

Full-time versus part-time support/resourcing

Generally low data literacy everywhere

The confounding complexity of data debit

The specific role of data ownership

Data stewards are the implementation arm of Data Governance. They are also the first line of defense against bad data practices. Whether it’s data profiling or in-depth root cause analysis, data stewards ensure the organization’s shared data is reliably interconnected. Whether starting or restarting your data stewardship program, success comes from:

Understanding the cadence/role of foundational data practices supporting organizational operations

Proving value with tangible ROI

Improving effectiveness/efficiencies using organization-wide insight

Comprehending how stewards need to be multifunctional and dexterous, especially at first

Integrating the role of data debt fighting

About the Speaker

Peter Aiken, PhD

Professor of Information Systems, VCU and Founder, Anything Awesome

Peter Aiken, Ph.D. is an acknowledged Data Management authority, an associate professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, president of DAMA International, and associate director of the MIT International Society of Chief Data Officers. For more than 40 years, Peter has learned from working with hundreds of Data Management practices in more than 30 countries. Among his 12 books are the first on making the case for data leadership (CDOs), the first focusing on data monetization and modern strategic data thinking, and the first to objectively specify what it means to be data-literate. International recognition has resulted from these and a (pre-Covid-19) intensive worldwide events schedule. Peter also hosts the longest-running Data Management webinar series on dataversity.net. Before Google, before data was big, and before Data Science, Peter founded several organizations that have helped more than 200 businesses leverage data – specific savings have been measured at more than $1.5 billion. His latest venture is Anything Awesome.

