Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,211 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,021 in the last 365 days.

Wolf Reintroduction Frequently Asked Questions

Five wolves were reintroduced in Colorado earlier this week. The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, along with The Division of Wildlife Resources and U.S fish & Wildlife, will be working together to develop plans in case the wolves cross over into Utah. It’s important to note that wolves that cross into Utah cannot be killed and are listed as endangered species nationwide. In the event of a wolf preying on livestock, the protocol is to contact one of UDAF’s trappers who will locate, capture, and relocate the wolf back to Colorado.

Watch the video below to learn more:

You just read:

Wolf Reintroduction Frequently Asked Questions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more