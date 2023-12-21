Wolf Reintroduction Frequently Asked Questions

Five wolves were reintroduced in Colorado earlier this week. The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, along with The Division of Wildlife Resources and U.S fish & Wildlife, will be working together to develop plans in case the wolves cross over into Utah. It’s important to note that wolves that cross into Utah cannot be killed and are listed as endangered species nationwide. In the event of a wolf preying on livestock, the protocol is to contact one of UDAF’s trappers who will locate, capture, and relocate the wolf back to Colorado.

Watch the video below to learn more: