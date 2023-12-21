Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,211 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,021 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Applauds The General Chuck Yeager Women In Aviation Chapter In West Virginia

December 21, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) applauded the founding of West Virginia’s General Chuck Yeager Women in Aviation chapter. The chapter will be named in honor of West Virginian and Brigadier General Charles Elwood “Chuck” Yeager.

“I applaud West Virginia for founding the General Chuck Yeager Women in Aviation chapter. It is only fitting the chapter is named in honor of my dear friend and legendary figure in the history of aviation General Chuck Yeager who was an early proponent of women in aviation,” said Senator Manchin. “I could not be prouder of his legacy and grateful that this chapter will continue in his footsteps educating the next generation of aviators. I would also like to thank Victoria Yeager for all her work in creating this chapter and continuing to honor her husband’s legacy.”

Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Applauds The General Chuck Yeager Women In Aviation Chapter In West Virginia

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more