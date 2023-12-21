Manchin Applauds The General Chuck Yeager Women In Aviation Chapter In West Virginia

December 21, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) applauded the founding of West Virginia’s General Chuck Yeager Women in Aviation chapter. The chapter will be named in honor of West Virginian and Brigadier General Charles Elwood “Chuck” Yeager.

“I applaud West Virginia for founding the General Chuck Yeager Women in Aviation chapter. It is only fitting the chapter is named in honor of my dear friend and legendary figure in the history of aviation General Chuck Yeager who was an early proponent of women in aviation,” said Senator Manchin. “I could not be prouder of his legacy and grateful that this chapter will continue in his footsteps educating the next generation of aviators. I would also like to thank Victoria Yeager for all her work in creating this chapter and continuing to honor her husband’s legacy.”