Governor Shapiro Got Stuff Done: Shapiro Administration Unveils Interactive Map to Highlight Investments & Progress Made Across Pennsylvania During First Year in Office

The new interactive tool gives Pennsylvanians a county-by-county breakdown of investments made in their communities on various topics, including economic development, education, energy, agriculture, environment, healthcare, and more.

Harrisburg, PA – During his first year in office, Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration got stuff done for the people of Pennsylvania – and today, Governor Shapiro’s Office launched an interactive map and website to highlight progress and investments made in every Pennsylvania county since taking office. By reaching all communities across the Commonwealth, these investments will support Pennsylvanians by creating a stronger economy, safer and healthier communities, and better schools.

“When I took office, I promised to create real opportunity and advance real freedom for all Pennsylvanians. Nearly one year in, my Administration has gotten a lot of stuff done for the good people of Pennsylvania,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “We reopened I-95 in just 12 days. We worked with the legislature to deliver the largest increase in public education funding in the history of Pennsylvania, provide universal free breakfast for 1.7 million school children, and fund four trooper cadet classes to train nearly 400 new troopers. We secured more than $1 billion in private sector investments and the largest targeted tax break for our seniors in nearly two decades. We sped up government, eliminated backlogs, slashed red tape, implemented automatic voter registration – and so much more. There’s still more work to do – and my Administration will continue to get stuff done to deliver commonsense solutions that make Pennsylvanians’ lives better.”

This map shows investments and projects across Pennsylvania’s 67 counties – including how many students in each county will be eligible for free breakfast thanks to the FY23-24 budget, the total state funding in local school districts as a result of the FY23-24 budget making the largest increase in basic education funding in state history, how many abandoned and orphaned wells are in the process of being plugged, private sector investments made due to collaboration with the administration, and more.

Pennsylvanians have the option to select a county individually or an issue are to see how much stuff the Shapiro-Davis Administration has gotten done on that particular issue. The stars on the map represent the 37 counties that Governor Shapiro and/or Lieutenant Governor Davis have visited during the first year of their Administration.

The map was unveiled on an updated accomplishments website, where Pennsylvanians can find how the Shapiro-Davis Administration created economic opportunity, invested in safer communities for all, helped students chart their own course, supported Pennsylvania farmers, expanded access to healthcare, lowered costs for families, and more.

To see the interactive map and find investments made in your community, visit pa.gov/shapiromap. For more information on how the Shapiro Administration got stuff done for Pennsylvanians during its first year in office, visit governor.pa.gov/accomplishments.

# # #