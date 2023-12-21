TDEC To Host Virtual Workshops for Public Parks and Recreation Grants

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) will host virtual grant workshops Tuesday, Jan. 16 and Friday, Jan. 19 for parks and recreation grants for local governments, state agencies, and other nonprofits. The workshops will cover the “intent to apply” process for the 2024 Public Recreation Grants Cycle.

The grants come from three funding sources – the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF), the Recreational Trails Program (RTP), and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).

The Local Parks and Recreation Fund provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, renovations, and greenways. An organization applying for a grant must be a local government.

The Recreational Trails Program is a federally funded, state administered grant program. The RTP provides grant funding for land acquisition for trails, non-routine trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. It is available to a government or a 501c3 organization with a governmental partner.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund is a federal program through the U.S. Department of the Interior. It provides matching grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities.

TDEC’s Recreation Resources Division (RRD) will host the virtual workshops via Microsoft Teams meetings. The workshops begin Jan. 16 at 1 p.m. (CST) and Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. (CST). Each workshop will cover the same content and is expected to last approximately one hour.

The workshops will provide information and criteria to assist organizations in determining if they and/or the project they are considering should be submitted under an “Intent to Apply” application for the 2024 cycle.

Organizations interesting in applying for the funds are encouraged to attend one of the workshops. To guarantee a space, please register following the directions below.

To register, please email Recreation.Resources@tn.gov and provide the following information:

Subject line: 2024 Public Recreation Grant Cycle Intent to Apply Workshop registration

Date of workshop you will be attending

Name

Email address

Mailing address

Organization

Title

For more information, visit this link.